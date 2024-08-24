Stunning Mediterranean Villa Designed for Grand-Scale Entertaining

Nestled just five minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel, this stunning Mediterranean villa is designed for grand-scale entertaining, inspired by the Four Seasons Hotel experience. Spanning 10,875 square feet across three light-filled stories, the home features a dramatic 40-foot-high entryway with a bespoke 24-foot iron door and sweeping staircase vestibule. Two beautifully appointed living rooms with stone fireplaces and a 12-seat formal dining room complement the spacious open floor plan kitchen, 10-seat breakfast room, and den. The second floor hosts a grand primary suite with expansive walk-in closets, featuring center islands and luxurious marble-filled bathrooms.

Location: 1350 Benedict Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $10,800,000

Year Built: 2000

Living Area: 10,875 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Additional amenities include a professional-grade home theater, wet and dry saunas, a 600-bottle wine storage room, and a four-plus-car direct-entry garage with elevator access to all three levels.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Neyshia Go

310.882.8357

neyshia@neyshiago.com

www.neyshiago.com

DRE#: 01933923