Exquisite Coastal Living
First time on the market, original owner! Exquisite coastal living: This top-floor, single-level, west-facing two-bedroom residence at the prestigious Sea Colony II has amazing potential with straight-on ocean views from the living room and primary bedroom. Guard-gated and nestled along the sandy beaches of world-renowned Santa Monica, this home boasts unobstructed white-water ocean views from the moment you step inside.
Location: 2920 Neilson Way #403, Santa Monica 90405
Asking Price: $1,749,000
Year Built: 1980
Living Area: 1,264 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: With great interior spaces and skylights, the ambiance is both airy and inviting. Enjoy the convenience of central heat/AC, in-unit laundry and the best part, a balcony that frames endless ocean, sand and coastline vistas.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Enzo Ricciardelli
310.853-3837
enzo.ricciardelli@sothebys.realty
www.enzorealty.com
DRE#: 01097604