First time on the market, original owner! Exquisite coastal living: This top-floor, single-level, west-facing two-bedroom residence at the prestigious Sea Colony II has amazing potential with straight-on ocean views from the living room and primary bedroom. Guard-gated and nestled along the sandy beaches of world-renowned Santa Monica, this home boasts unobstructed white-water ocean views from the moment you step inside.

Location: 2920 Neilson Way #403, Santa Monica 90405

Asking Price: $1,749,000

Year Built: 1980

Living Area: 1,264 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: With great interior spaces and skylights, the ambiance is both airy and inviting. Enjoy the convenience of central heat/AC, in-unit laundry and the best part, a balcony that frames endless ocean, sand and coastline vistas.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Enzo Ricciardelli

310.853-3837

enzo.ricciardelli@sothebys.realty

www.enzorealty.com

DRE#: 01097604