The Ultimate in California Lifestyle

Los Angeles County

Exceptional Modern Jewel in the heart of prime Pacific Palisades Riviera. Recently built by Tyler Construction using the highest quality materials, executed to a standard that is on par with world class museums. Wood, steel, stone come together in a warm and timeless design. Interiors by James Magni and architecture by Russell Shubin. Over 7,700sqft of impeccable detail. Elements include: floating walnut staircase, limestone throughout and slatted Afromosia wood. 5 bedrooms, 7 baths. Primary suite is a world apart.

Location: 1716 San Remo Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking Price: $18,500,000

Year Built: 2020

Living Area: 7,712 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Screening room with full bar; incredible gourmet kitchen adjacent to vast great room; walls of glass open to infinity edge pool and beyond; detached gym/guest suite with en-suite, kitchenette and separate entrance. A rare offering.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton
310.623.3622
drew@drewfenton.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01317962

