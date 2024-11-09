The Ultimate in California Lifestyle

Exceptional Modern Jewel in the heart of prime Pacific Palisades Riviera. Recently built by Tyler Construction using the highest quality materials, executed to a standard that is on par with world class museums. Wood, steel, stone come together in a warm and timeless design. Interiors by James Magni and architecture by Russell Shubin. Over 7,700sqft of impeccable detail. Elements include: floating walnut staircase, limestone throughout and slatted Afromosia wood. 5 bedrooms, 7 baths. Primary suite is a world apart.

Location: 1716 San Remo Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking Price: $18,500,000

Year Built: 2020

Living Area: 7,712 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Screening room with full bar; incredible gourmet kitchen adjacent to vast great room; walls of glass open to infinity edge pool and beyond; detached gym/guest suite with en-suite, kitchenette and separate entrance. A rare offering.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton

310.623.3622

drew@drewfenton.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01317962