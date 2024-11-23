Warm and Inviting Offering in Faircrest Heights

By Appointment

Romantic, move-in, 1930s Spanish 4-bed, 3-bath, single-story home is available for the first time in 12 years. Current owners have meticulously updated the property with many upgrades, adding 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, while preserving the old-world charm and character. Warm and inviting, this special offering in Faircrest Heights includes newer hardwood floors and windows throughout. The living room features a high, beamed ceiling and vintage fireplace mantle, making it ideal for cozy winter nights. Multiple archways adorn the public rooms, leading to the dining room and hallway. Lush landscaping, a gate and fencing surrounding the backyard complete this special offering.

www.1700Hayworth.com

Location: 1700 South Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles 90035

Asking Price: $1,965,000

Year Built: 1935

Living Area: 1,878 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: The newly renovated kitchen offers high-end appliances and marble counters, including a bar-height breakfast counter and washer & dryer. French doors open to the large backyard and terra cotta-tiled patio for summer entraining with a built-in outdoor grill.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills

Tracey D. Clarke

310.880.7513

tracey.clarke@sothebys.realty

www.traceydclarke.com

DRE#: 01330679