The Griffith Estate

A meticulously restored and expanded Federal-style residence perched above the fairways of the Wilshire Country Club in one of Los Angeles’ most coveted neighborhoods. Originally built in 1929 by Jonathan Ring, this architectural gem offers sweeping golf course views and a seamless blend of historic elegance and modern luxury. During an extensive renovation, the current owner thoughtfully added approximately 6,000 square feet, elevating the estate while preserving its architectural integrity. This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Los Angeles history and an iconic estate overlooking the golf course, reimagined for modern living with grace and distinction.

Location: 100 South Hudson Place, Los Angeles 90004

Asking Price: $16,995,000

Year Built: 1929

Living Area: 9,925 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Grand formal living and dining rooms feature original hardwood floors, intricate crown moldings, Zuber wallpaper and custom built-ins. A chef’s kitchen with marble countertops, high-end appliances and abundant cabinetry is ideal for both daily living and entertaining.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Marc Noah

310.968.9212

marc@marcnoah.com

www.marcnoah.com

DRE#: 01269495

