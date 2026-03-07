Advertisement
LA County Homes

1001 Maybrook Drive

Hot Property for 3-5-2026
Coming to market for the first time in nearly 27 years, this thoughtfully composed midcentury residence sits on a large corner lot on one of lower BHPO’s most coveted streets. Set back from the street, the 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom home offers an effortless single-story floor plan with a primary suite featuring an oversized walk-in closet and dual bathrooms.

Location: 1001 Maybrook Drive, Beverly Hills Post Office 90210

Asking Price: $6,295,000

Year Built: N/A

Living Area: 4,396 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: The private backyard includes a large sunny pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, and generous space to entertain. Completed by an oversized 2-car attached garage – a rare and perfect forever home.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Susan Smith, DRE#: 01187140
310.415.5175
susan@susansmithrealty.com
carolwoodre.com

Sacha Smith, DRE#: 02191374
310.415.5019
mailto:sacha@susansmithrealty.com
carolwoodre.com

