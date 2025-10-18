Pedigree and Privacy on a Nearly One-Acre Parcel

Set behind double gates in one of the most coveted pockets of Beverly Hills – north of Sunset, just behind the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel – this extraordinary estate offers both pedigree and privacy on a rare, nearly one-acre parcel. Designed by Paul R. Williams for Mrs. John Landis, the Colonial Revival home reflects his signature elegance, blending classic proportions with a warm, livable layout that opens effortlessly to the gardens. Flooded with natural light, the interiors feel open and airy, with French doors and expansive windows framing views of brick walkways, a lozenge-shaped pool and an elegant cabana complete with bath, kitchen and built-in BBQ.

Location: 1001 N. Crescent Dr., Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $22,495,000

Living Area: 7,585 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Lush gardens, mature trees, and a picturesque gazebo create a series of intimate moments across the estate, offering a sense of escape that feels worlds away. Charming separate guest suite along with two staff rooms – ideal for visitors, a private office, or support staff.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Susân Perryman

310.261.1960

susan@map-development.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01878839