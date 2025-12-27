Advertisement
Stunning Designer Remodel in Prestigious Le Parc, Century City: Experience refined luxury in this completely reimagined, brand-new contemporary residence located within the coveted guard-gated enclave of Le Parc in Century City. Designed with sophistication and effortless style, this two-bedroom plus den residence offers an expansive, open floor plan and seamless indoor-outdoor living. From the welcoming formal foyer, enter into a grand living and dining area with soaring 10-foot ceilings, dramatic double doorways and walls of French doors opening to lush, brick-laid patios surrounded by serene landscaping and tranquil water features.

Location: 10128 Empyrean Way, Los Angeles 90067

Asking Price: $2,975,000

Year Built: 1980

Living Area: 2,498 square feet, 2 bedrooms + den, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: New HVAC units, upgraded windows, premium plumbing fixtures, designer lighting, oak flooring & storage; offering 24-hour guard-gated security, gardens, pools & spas, tennis courts, a fitness center & clubhouse. Close to Westfield Century City, Beverly Hills & Westside.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris
310.880.3061
lori.berris@sothebys.realty
www.loriberris.com
DRE#: 00962605

