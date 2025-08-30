Timeless Character, Modern Comfort

Behind the entry on one of Little Holmby’s premier streets, this 1930s English-style residence offers a rare combination of architectural charm, privacy and exceptional access to local amenities. Designed by noted architect Percy Parke Lewis (Village Theater, Chateau Colline), the home has been thoughtfully updated for contemporary living while preserving its heritage.

Location: 10736 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles 90024

Asking Price: $4,995,000

Year Built: 1934

Living Area: 2,777 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Formal living room; fireplace; spa-style bath; garden views; detached suite above the garage; enclosed backyard with citrus and fruit trees

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Enzo Ricciardelli, DRE#: 01097604

310.255.5467 / enzo.ricciardelli@sothebys.realty

www.enzorealty.com

Shen Schulz, DRE#: 01327630

310.980.8809 / shen@shenrealty.com

www.shenrealty.com

