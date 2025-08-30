Timeless Character, Modern Comfort
Behind the entry on one of Little Holmby’s premier streets, this 1930s English-style residence offers a rare combination of architectural charm, privacy and exceptional access to local amenities. Designed by noted architect Percy Parke Lewis (Village Theater, Chateau Colline), the home has been thoughtfully updated for contemporary living while preserving its heritage.
Location: 10736 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles 90024
Asking Price: $4,995,000
Year Built: 1934
Living Area: 2,777 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Formal living room; fireplace; spa-style bath; garden views; detached suite above the garage; enclosed backyard with citrus and fruit trees
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Enzo Ricciardelli, DRE#: 01097604
310.255.5467 / enzo.ricciardelli@sothebys.realty
www.enzorealty.com
Shen Schulz, DRE#: 01327630
310.980.8809 / shen@shenrealty.com
www.shenrealty.com