10825 Savona Road | Bel Air

Pool area of home for sale at 10825 Savona Road, Bel Air 90077
Exterior of home for sale at 10825 Savona Road, Bel Air 90077
Bedroom of home for sale at 10825 Savona Road, Bel Air 90077
Living area of home for sale at 10825 Savona Road, Bel Air 90077
Privately gated and newly remodeled, this modern Santa Barbara Spanish style home is a serene Bel Air retreat with beautiful views! 4-bedroom / 3.5-bath residence has been thoughtfully reimagined, showcasing an interior with contemporary finishes and abundant natural light. Also available for lease.

Location: 10825 Savona Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking Price: $4,350,000

Year Built: 1972

Living Area: Approx 2,816 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Home features a primary suite on 1st floor and another on 2nd floor, each with private outdoor space! Warm and inviting living spaces open seamlessly to outdoor terraces, surrounded by lush landscaping, offering privacy & an ideal indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills

Joel + Dorit Cooper
(310) 968-2401
joel@joelcooper.com
DRE#: 01380726 / www.JoelandDoritCooper.com

Hot Property

