10825 Savona Road | Bel Air
Privately gated and newly remodeled, this modern Santa Barbara Spanish style home is a serene Bel Air retreat with beautiful views! 4-bedroom / 3.5-bath residence has been thoughtfully reimagined, showcasing an interior with contemporary finishes and abundant natural light. Also available for lease.
Location: 10825 Savona Road, Bel Air 90077
Asking Price: $4,350,000
Year Built: 1972
Living Area: Approx 2,816 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Features: Home features a primary suite on 1st floor and another on 2nd floor, each with private outdoor space! Warm and inviting living spaces open seamlessly to outdoor terraces, surrounded by lush landscaping, offering privacy & an ideal indoor-outdoor lifestyle.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills
Joel + Dorit Cooper
(310) 968-2401
joel@joelcooper.com
DRE#: 01380726 / www.JoelandDoritCooper.com