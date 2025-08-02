Beautifully Updated Craftsman

Located in the South Pasadena Library District, this beautifully updated 1908 Craftsman blends historic charm with modern living. Flooded with natural light, it features engineered wood floors, a formal living room with built-in bench and a dining room with vintage hutch. The stunning kitchen boasts custom white oak cabinets, quartz counters, Thermador appliances and a large island. Includes a guest bedroom, spacious laundry and a luxurious primary suite. Close to top schools, Metro and Mission District shops.

Location: 1130 Windsor Place, South Pasadena 91030

Asking Price: $2,780,000

Year Built: 1908

Living Area: 2,748 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Updated 1908 Craftsman; natural light; wood floors; designer kitchen; spa-like primary suite; flexible layout; prime South Pasadena location

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Gretchen Seager

626.616.8146

gretchen.seager@sothebys.realty

www.seagerhomes.com

DRE#: 01217500

