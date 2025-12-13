Advertisement
LA County Homes

Sycamore Bend: A Private, Shingle-Clad Sanctuary Set Back on Sunset Blvd

cover-11324-sunset-blvd.jpg
photo-1-11324-sunset-blvd.jpg
photo-2-11324-sunset-blvd.jpg
photo-3-11324-sunset-blvd.jpg
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Sunset Boulevard’s much admired Sycamore Bend is now available for purchase for the first time in over sixty-three years. Shingle-clad and built originally in 1941, its infinitely charming traditional architectural elements have been lovingly cared for and carefully preserved over the years. Impressively set back from the street up a gentle, grassy knoll and framed by a majestic Sycamore, this wonderful home is surrounded by full mature landscaping and accessed easily by a convenient circular driveway. Added much later but in careful keeping with the style of the main house, a guest house also graces this special property.

Location: 11324 Sunset Boulevard, Westwood Hills 90049

Asking Price: $3,400,000

Year Built: 1941

Living Area: 3,936 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: In the main house, 4 bedrooms and 4 baths (3 bedrooms/2 baths upstairs); an elevator effortlessly accesses all the way up from the driveway level to the first and second floors; guest house features a full kitchen, laundry facilities, living area, open bedroom, full bath and a loft.

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Larry Young + Associates
310.777.2879
Larry@LarryYoungAssociates.com
www.LarryYoungAssociates.com
DRE# 00999537

LA County HomesHot Property

Hot Property

Exclusive updates on SoCal's most luxurious homes for sale, brought to you by LA Times Studios — stay ahead in the market.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Advertisement
Advertisement