Sycamore Bend: A Private, Shingle-Clad Sanctuary Set Back on Sunset Blvd
Sunset Boulevard’s much admired Sycamore Bend is now available for purchase for the first time in over sixty-three years. Shingle-clad and built originally in 1941, its infinitely charming traditional architectural elements have been lovingly cared for and carefully preserved over the years. Impressively set back from the street up a gentle, grassy knoll and framed by a majestic Sycamore, this wonderful home is surrounded by full mature landscaping and accessed easily by a convenient circular driveway. Added much later but in careful keeping with the style of the main house, a guest house also graces this special property.
Location: 11324 Sunset Boulevard, Westwood Hills 90049
Asking Price: $3,400,000
Year Built: 1941
Living Area: 3,936 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: In the main house, 4 bedrooms and 4 baths (3 bedrooms/2 baths upstairs); an elevator effortlessly accesses all the way up from the driveway level to the first and second floors; guest house features a full kitchen, laundry facilities, living area, open bedroom, full bath and a loft.
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Larry Young + Associates
310.777.2879
Larry@LarryYoungAssociates.com
www.LarryYoungAssociates.com
DRE# 00999537