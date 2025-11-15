11600 Amanda Dr.
(STERLING REED)
The Lechner Residence (HCM #1024, R.M. Schindler, 1949): one of Schindler’s largest homes, revived by Pamela Shamshiri. Walls of glass, Douglas fir and canyon views define this private 4BD/4BA retreat with new pool, terraces and a serene, earthen calm.
Location: 11600 Amanda Drive, Studio City 91604
Asking Price: $6,500,000
Year Built: 1949
Living Area: 4,002 sq ft (taped), 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Architectural masterpiece; walls of glass; copious natural light; treetop views; sweeping outdoor The Details decks and garden surround the glorious pool
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Stefani Stolper
310.733.6551
stefanistolper@gmail.com
DRE#: 01957452
George Penner
626.807.8558
george.penner@compass.com
DRE#: 01394929