5-Acre Estate in Pasadena

The finest work of renowned architect Reginald D. Johnson, this majestic 1928 Monterey Colonial estate is set on five acres in the heart of Pasadena. The Bauer/Cannell Estate & Gardens represents the union of architectural and horticultural artistry. Owned by only two families over its 96-year history, the estate was designated in the City of Pasadena survey of Historic Gardens and is recognized as a contributing property in the proposed National Register Historic District. Most recently, the property was selected as the 2025 Pasadena Showcase House of Design, in which 30 top designers remodeled and redesigned the estate for a month-long celebration of philanthropic events.

Location: 1220 Hillcrest Avenue, Pasadena 91106

Asking Price: $22,000,000

Year Built: 1928

Living Area: 15,533 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms

Features: Renowned architect Reginald D. Johnson; owned by only 2 families over the 96 years; 2025 Pasadena Showcase House of Design; guest house; tennis court; pool house; circular drive leads to a motor court with a 10-car garage; 18 grandly scaled rooms; 10 rooms with wood-burning fireplaces

