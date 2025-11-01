At 1300 Monaco Drive, timeless design and contemporary living converge on the coveted east end of the Riviera. The residence unfolds with great scale and volume, where sunlight and proportion create interiors that are as inviting as they are refined. An approximately 800-square-foot guest house (not included in the property’s square footage) extends the home’s versatility, while an oversized sports court introduces a dynamic dimension to the estate’s program. Beyond the privacy gates, the grounds are defined by lush landscaping and an expansive grassy yard, establishing a resort-like atmosphere.

Location: 1300 Monaco Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking Price: $7,995,000

Living Area: 5,087 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: A sparkling pool anchors the outdoors, framed by terraces for al fresco dining, thoughtfully placed BBQ and sitting areas, and entertaining. An exceptional estate that checks all the boxes in a prime Riviera location.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Richard Ehrlich

310.968.8881

richard@richardehrlich.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01267136

