Architectural Masterpiece in the Pacific Palisades
One-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece in the Pacific Palisades, just minutes from The Village. Jetliner views from the Los Padres Mountains to the coastline of Santa Monica Bay and “Queens Necklace” of distant Palos Verdes. With no expense spared, this property boasts luxury-quality construction, with grand scale and volume throughout, flooded with fresh air and brilliant Southern California sunlight. Hidden and secure within a boutique gated community, the nearly one-acre estate sits behind its own gates, enveloped in privacy, serenity, elegance and romance. Each room, including all six beautiful bedroom suites, exudes immaculate attention to detail.
Location: 1362 Bella Oceana Vista, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking Price: $19,995,000
Year Built: 2021
Living Area: 12,900 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
Features: The steel doors & windows provide a sleek & modern aesthetic while natural light fills the true California indoor/outdoor living spaces with warmth & fresh sea air. Endless opportunities to entertain include seated dinners in the exquisite formal dining room, multiple private patios.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Shana Tavangarian, DRE#: 02074214
310.740.4982 / stavangarian@carolwoodre.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
Zac Mostame, DRE#: 02110196
424.527.8889 / zmostame@carolwoodre.com
www.Carolwoodre.com