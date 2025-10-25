Linda Vista Oasis

Welcome to your private oasis in prime Linda Vista – a rare compound offering charm and versatility. The main adobe hacienda features 3 beds, 2 baths, an open floorplan and timeless details. A separate two-story guest house adds 3 beds and 1.5 baths, ideal for extended family or rental. Nearby, a cozy cottage with vaulted ceilings and a loft adds even more space. Enjoy tranquil outdoor living with a pool, fountains and mountain views – all in a gated, serene setting. Guest house: 1130 sq ft. Cottage: 290 sq ft. Total: 4003 sq ft.

Location: 1450 Arroyo View Drive, Pasadena 91103

Asking Price: $3,395,000

Year Built: 1949

Living Area: 2,583 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Adobe hacienda; open-concept floorplan; vaulted ceilings; custom fireplace; guest house with 3 beds and 1.5 baths; lofted cottage; sparkling pool; mountain views; gated setting; tranquil fountains; 4,003-sq-ft total living space; prime Linda Vista location

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Mark Ogden

626.484.6424

Mark.Ogden@Sothebys.Realty

DRE#: 00609984

