Located just minutes from the world-famous Sunset Strip with all the shops, dining and entertainment at your fingertips. This home boasts an abundance of natural light and an open floor plan that seamlessly transitions from indoor to outdoor living through floor-to-ceiling pocket doors. The wide-open kitchen includes professional-grade appliances, a dumbwaiter and a back prep kitchen with a commercial-grade stove/oven. Downstairs, you will find an entertainer’s dream that includes a theater, gym, sauna, guest room, wine cellar and wet bar. Additional features include a luxurious primary suite with gorgeous views and resort-like amenities, an office and three bedrooms.

Location: 1527 Rising Glen Road, Sunset Strip 90069

Asking Price: $9,495,000

Year Built: 2020

Living Area: 6,770 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: The expansive backyard oasis comes complete with indoor/outdoor bar, sparkling pool with Baja-shelf and spa, fire pit, outdoor kitchen/BBQ and ample space for dining and relaxation. Soak up the sun or enjoy breathtaking views from the large rooftop deck with a fire pit.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Eric Hassan, DRE#: 01435762

310.971.5655

ehassan@carolwoodre.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Barbara Tenenbaum, DRE#: 00823256

310.623.3612

btenenbaum@carolwoodre.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

