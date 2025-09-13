Minutes from the World-Famous Sunset Strip
Located just minutes from the world-famous Sunset Strip with all the shops, dining and entertainment at your fingertips. This home boasts an abundance of natural light and an open floor plan that seamlessly transitions from indoor to outdoor living through floor-to-ceiling pocket doors. The wide-open kitchen includes professional-grade appliances, a dumbwaiter and a back prep kitchen with a commercial-grade stove/oven. Downstairs, you will find an entertainer’s dream that includes a theater, gym, sauna, guest room, wine cellar and wet bar. Additional features include a luxurious primary suite with gorgeous views and resort-like amenities, an office and three bedrooms.
Location: 1527 Rising Glen Road, Sunset Strip 90069
Asking Price: $9,495,000
Year Built: 2020
Living Area: 6,770 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: The expansive backyard oasis comes complete with indoor/outdoor bar, sparkling pool with Baja-shelf and spa, fire pit, outdoor kitchen/BBQ and ample space for dining and relaxation. Soak up the sun or enjoy breathtaking views from the large rooftop deck with a fire pit.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Eric Hassan, DRE#: 01435762
310.971.5655
ehassan@carolwoodre.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
Barbara Tenenbaum, DRE#: 00823256
310.623.3612
btenenbaum@carolwoodre.com
www.Carolwoodre.com