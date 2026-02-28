Southwest Pasadena, Reimagined
-
- Share via
Exceptional, single-level, four-bedroom residence, privately nestled in coveted Southwest Pasadena. Designed by Robert Ainsworth, AIA, and thoughtfully reimagined for today’s living. Formal living room and adjacent sunroom with bar and full-length glass accordion wall, opening to the expansive patio for seamless California living. Chef’s kitchen with central skylight. Spacious primary wing with lounging area; opulent bath; luxurious dressing suite; private study. Property includes bonus detached guest suite, secluded backyard retreat and covered outdoor entertainment patio. Smart home automation.
Location: 154 South Arroyo Boulevard, Pasadena 91105
Asking Price: $4,500,000
Year Built: 1936, Reimagined 2020
Living Area: 3,644 sq ft (per assessor), 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Exceptional Southwest Pasadena location; extensive renovation beginning 2020; pool and spa addition; outdoor patio and entertaining bar; smart home automation; separate 2-car garage with workshop space
Contact: Compass
George Penner
(626) 807-8558
george.penner@compass.com
www.georgepennerteam.com
DRE#: 01394929