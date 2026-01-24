1601 Casale Rd.
-
- Share via
The perfect blend of modern architecture, panoramic views, A+ location, and every conceivable amenity. Designed by Paul McClean and built by Tyler Construction to the highest standards, this estate is sited on a nearly two-thirds-acre promontory with wrap-around views spanning from the Pacific Ocean to Downtown Los Angeles. The location is unparalleled in the Palisades Riviera. The centerpiece of this architectural jewel is a three-story waterfall courtyard with walls of glass on three sides. Envisioned for entertaining on a grand scale, the living room opens to the main lawn, while the dining room soars with dramatic double-height ceilings.
Location: 1601 Casale Road, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking Price: $39,950,000
Year Built: 2016
Living Area: 13,653 sq ft, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: Upstairs offers five major bedroom suites, including a primary that rivals the finest hotels in the world. Seven bedrooms in total make for an exceptional family estate. The lower level includes a game room with bar, wine cellar, state-of-the-art cinema, and gym.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Drew Fenton
310.623.3622
drew@drewfenton.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01317962