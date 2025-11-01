Hamptons-style Home in Prestigious Upper Riviera
Brand-new Hamptons-style home in prestigious Upper Riviera, one of the Westside’s most coveted addresses. Spanning approx. 7,850+ sq ft, it offers 6 bedrooms, including a main floor attached ADU. Designed with timeless elegance and modern convenience, highlights include a floating staircase, grand living and dining rooms, walnut office cabinetry, gourmet kitchen with a full suite of Sub-Zero/Wolf appliances, white oak floors, smart wiring, theater, gym, wine room, elevator, saltwater pool, spa and built-in cover. A rare blend of privacy, craftsmanship and luxury in one of L.A.’s most exclusive neighborhoods.
Location: 1675 San Remo Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking Price: $17,250,000
Year Built: 2025
Living Area: 7,841 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Main floor junior primary suite with sitting room, large bedroom, kitchenette and luxurious bathroom. Theater; gym; family room; game room; wine room; pool and spa.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Steven Moritz
310.871.3636
Steven@Stevenmoritz.com
www.stevenmoritz.com
DRE#: 00928961