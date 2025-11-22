1705 Carla Ridge
-
- Share via
Welcome to this Amangiri-inspired home that captures the spirit of desert tranquility, creating the ultimate oasis in the heart of the Trousdale Estates. Set on a private promontory along one of the neighborhood’s most desirable streets, the home blends effortlessly with its surroundings, offering timeless appeal and refined comfort. A fully private, gated entry opens to a long, olive tree-lined driveway leading to a spacious motor court. Beyond the grand 12-foot pivot door, light-filled interiors span more than 6,300 square feet of living space, defined by clean lines and natural textures. Warm tones of wood, marble and travertine bring depth and sophistication to every space.
Location: 1705 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking Price: $13,945,000
Living Area: 6,309 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: With six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and impeccable craftsmanship throughout, this residence offers the perfect blend of privacy, elegance and modern indoor/outdoor California living. The open floor plan flows easily through the main living areas.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962
310.623.3622
drew@drewfenton.com
www.carolwoodre.com
Michael Fahimian, DRE#: 02028482
310.882.0064
mf@thebeverlyhillsestates.com
www.thebeverlyhillsestates.com
Jack Harris, DRE#: 02022241
310.592.9030
jh@thebeverlyhillsestates.com