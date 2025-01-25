Advertisement
Innovative and Intelligent Design

The master architect Ray Kappe thoughtfully created a home that embraces and glorifies its environment. Discreetly sited behind private gates, down a long driveway to a huge flat motor court, this seminal work reveals layer upon layer of innovative and intelligent design. The natural sustainable elements of wood and stone, the use of scale and the walls of glass that present natural beauty as everpresent works of art are all mindful of what constitutes a beautiful living experience. This elegantly tiered home offers expansive and modern space for a timeless appeal.

Location: 17269 Oak View Drive, Encino 91316

Asking price: $4.95M or lease for $29,500/mo

Year built: 1964

Living area: 4,018 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Open Sunday 1/26 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932

