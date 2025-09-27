Stand-alone Architectural with Enviable Bel Air Road Address

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Stand-alone architectural with an enviable Bel Air Road address and unmatched city and canyon views. Sited behind a gated driveway and mature hedgerow, privacy is optimal, while its unique hillside location delivers vast open vistas and resort-like grounds. This tri-level, light-filled, open-floorplan contemporary boasts high ceilings, cantilevered staircases and bold stone finishes throughout. The double-height entry with skylight leads to entertainer-grade living spaces, anchored by a mid-century-inspired fireplace, automated retractable glass walls and ample wall space for discerning art collectors. The blonde wood chef’s kitchen features a central low-profile island.

Location: 1740 Bel Air Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking Price: $16,995,000

Year Built: 2014

Living Area: 11,104 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Deck access through glass-paneled doors makes outside entertaining seamless. 1740 Bel Air Rd boasts 7 bedrooms & 10 bathrooms. The modern wood-paneled primary suite features floor-to-ceiling windows that lead to a glass-fronted balcony, outdoor fireplace and hilltop canyon views.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Kevin Booker, DRE#: 01869691

310.721.7736

kevin@kevinbooker.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962

310.623.3622

drew@drewfenton.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

