LA County Homes

Serene Franklin Hills Retreat

Exterior of home for sale at 1757 Hollyvista Avenue, Los Angeles 90027
Living area of home for sale at 1757 Hollyvista Avenue, Los Angeles 90027
Deck of home for sale at 1757 Hollyvista Avenue, Los Angeles 90027
Bedroom of home for sale at 1757 Hollyvista Avenue, Los Angeles 90027
Nestled in the hills above Los Feliz, this Franklin Hills retreat blends timeless charm with modern comfort. Panoramic views from the Griffith Observatory to the city skyline fill the home with light. Lush landscaping creates a private oasis with terraces for dining and relaxation. Inside, updated finishes, hardwood floors and three en-suite bedrooms offer effortless livability. Moments from Los Feliz Village and Silver Lake, this home captures the best of Southern California living.

Location: 1757 Hollyvista Avenue, Los Angeles 90027

Asking Price: $2,397,000

Living Area: 2,166 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Panoramic city and Observatory views; Franklin Hills location; lush landscaping; private terraces; indoor/outdoor flow; three en-suite bedrooms; updated finishes; hardwood floors; natural light; near Los Feliz Village and Silver Lake

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Jeffrey Young
(213) 819-9630
Jeffrey.Young@Sothebys.Realty
www.jeffyoungla.com
DRE#: 00977617

