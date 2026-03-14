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LA County Homes

Hidden Hermosa | Hermosa Beach

Exterior of home for sale at 1807 Valley Park Ave., Hermosa Beach 90254
Pool area of home for sale at 1807 Valley Park Ave., Hermosa Beach 90254
Living area of home for sale at 1807 Valley Park Ave., Hermosa Beach 90254
Aerial of home for sale at 1807 Valley Park Ave., Hermosa Beach 90254
Paid Program

Discreet. Elevated. Resort-inspired. Nestled on the third-largest lot in Hermosa Beach, this extraordinary estate, aptly known as Hidden Hermosa, is a once-in-a-generation offering that blends rare acreage, experiential living and a profound connection to nature. Set on over half an acre, a scale found in only a handful of properties in the South Bay, the home feels worlds away from the coastal bustle while remaining moments from the beach, downtown Manhattan and Hermosa and the Valley-Ardmore greenbelt.

www.HiddenHermosa.com

Location: 1807 Valley Park Ave., Hermosa Beach 90254

Asking Price: $13,999,000

Year Built: 2003

Living Area: 7,400 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Open-concept layout; 25-foot ceilings; home automation; private movie theater; saltwater pool & spa; waterslide; zip line; outdoor kitchen; fire pit; covered gazebo; 1,000-sf sports court; putting green; horseshoe pit; outdoor shower; fully detached guest house; cul-de-sac street

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes
(310) 901-8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
www.LaurenForbesGroup.com
DRE#: 01295248

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