Hidden Hermosa | Hermosa Beach
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Discreet. Elevated. Resort-inspired. Nestled on the third-largest lot in Hermosa Beach, this extraordinary estate, aptly known as Hidden Hermosa, is a once-in-a-generation offering that blends rare acreage, experiential living and a profound connection to nature. Set on over half an acre, a scale found in only a handful of properties in the South Bay, the home feels worlds away from the coastal bustle while remaining moments from the beach, downtown Manhattan and Hermosa and the Valley-Ardmore greenbelt.
Location: 1807 Valley Park Ave., Hermosa Beach 90254
Asking Price: $13,999,000
Year Built: 2003
Living Area: 7,400 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Open-concept layout; 25-foot ceilings; home automation; private movie theater; saltwater pool & spa; waterslide; zip line; outdoor kitchen; fire pit; covered gazebo; 1,000-sf sports court; putting green; horseshoe pit; outdoor shower; fully detached guest house; cul-de-sac street
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes
(310) 901-8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
www.LaurenForbesGroup.com
DRE#: 01295248