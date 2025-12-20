Advertisement
Beachside Compound | Hermosa Beach

Nestled on the third-largest lot in Hermosa Beach, 1807 Valley Park Ave offers premium resort-style living rarely found along the coast. Featuring a myriad of amenities both indoors and out, this estate is thoughtfully designed for elevated everyday living and exceptional entertaining. Crafted in the style of a Tuscan-inspired compound, the property blends privacy and functionality while remaining just moments from the Pacific Ocean. The main residence offers six bedrooms and embodies both opulence and tranquility through an open floor plan that merges indoor and outdoor living. Outdoors, a true backyard retreat awaits, featuring a resort-style pool and spa complete with a waterslide and zip line, a covered loggia, outdoor bar with grill, putting green, and a basketball/multi-sport court.

1807ValleyPark.com

Location: 1807 Valley Park Avenue, Hermosa Beach 90254

Asking Price: $50,000 / Mo

Year Built: 2003

Living Area: 6,870 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: 25-foot foyer; Savant home automation system; private movie theater; basketball/multisport court; detached private guesthouse; garage EV charging station; resort-style pool and spa with waterslide and zip line; outdoor shower; outdoor fire pit and lounge; outdoor bar; putting green

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248
310.901.8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

