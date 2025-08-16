Idyllic Traditional in Altadena
Located in the President Streets of Altadena, this idyllic traditional has been beautifully expanded and remodeled with luxurious finishes and modern amenities. The open floor plan was designed for quintessential California living with a lovely indoor/outdoor flow and features French doors in the dining room, family room and primary suite. The kitchen features a center island, sunny breakfast nook and high-end appliances, including a warming drawer and wine fridge. The expansive lot is well-manicured with mature gardens, verdant lawns and a sparkling pool and spa. This gorgeous home has been well-loved by the present owners for decades and will not be on the market long!
Location: 1862 Pepper Drive, Altadena 91001
Asking Price: $2,050,000
Year Built: 1948
Living Area: 2,665 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: Open floor plan; completely remodeled & updated; stylish kitchen with sunny breakfast nook; French doors throughout; elegantly designed for entertaining & indoor/outdoor living; large primary suite with walk-in closet & luxurious bathroom; expansive well-manicured lot; sparkling pool
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Matt McIntyre
626.437.3643
MPMcIntyre@bhhscal.com
www.MPMcIntyre.com
DRE#: 01844466