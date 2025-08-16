Idyllic Traditional in Altadena

Located in the President Streets of Altadena, this idyllic traditional has been beautifully expanded and remodeled with luxurious finishes and modern amenities. The open floor plan was designed for quintessential California living with a lovely indoor/outdoor flow and features French doors in the dining room, family room and primary suite. The kitchen features a center island, sunny breakfast nook and high-end appliances, including a warming drawer and wine fridge. The expansive lot is well-manicured with mature gardens, verdant lawns and a sparkling pool and spa. This gorgeous home has been well-loved by the present owners for decades and will not be on the market long!

Location: 1862 Pepper Drive, Altadena 91001

Asking Price: $2,050,000

Year Built: 1948

Living Area: 2,665 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Open floor plan; completely remodeled & updated; stylish kitchen with sunny breakfast nook; French doors throughout; elegantly designed for entertaining & indoor/outdoor living; large primary suite with walk-in closet & luxurious bathroom; expansive well-manicured lot; sparkling pool

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Matt McIntyre

626.437.3643

MPMcIntyre@bhhscal.com

www.MPMcIntyre.com

DRE#: 01844466