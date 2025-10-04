Newly Built Modern
-
Gated. Grand. Impeccably designed for the discerning family. This is a home built with intention. At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this newly constructed modern estate isn’t merely a house; it’s a love letter to the life you’ve been waiting to live. This is where opulence meets family-first design, a place where children can safely ride bikes, shoot hoops or splash in the pool, all within the security and serenity of your private estate. The kind of home where light dances across pristine white oak floors, showcasing the craftsmanship that adds architectural warmth to the expansive living spaces. Amestoy Estates’ crown jewel.
Location: 17228 Otsego Street, Encino 91316
Asking Price: $6,999,999
Year Built: 2023
Living Area: 8,196 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Open Sunday: 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 01377932
Mauricio Umansky
424.230.3701
mumansky@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 01222825