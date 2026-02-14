Fairmont Residences | Century Plaza
Discover the pinnacle of luxury living at Fairmont Residences Century Plaza. Designed by internationally acclaimed firm Yabu Pushelberg, this exclusive collection of hotel-serviced residences, available for lease with a minimum stay of six months, seamlessly merges modern design with timeless glamour, offering unparalleled living in the heart of Los Angeles’ epicenter of arts, entertainment, and culture. Here, every day is elevated with resident-only amenities and services, complemented by the offerings of the reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza.
Location: 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles 90067
Asking Price: Starting at $11,500/month
Year Built: 1965
Living Area: Starting at 1,355 sq ft, 1–3 bedrooms, 1.5–3 bathrooms
Features: Hotel services; rooftop pool; on-site concierge; spa; in-residence dining; private residence lounge; fitness center; rooftop terrace & dog run; wine storage
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Neyshia Go
310-861-4532
neyshia@neyshiago.com
www.neyshiago.com
DRE#: 01933923