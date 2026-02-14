Advertisement
LA County Homes

Fairmont Residences | Century Plaza

Open living area of residence for lease at 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles 90067
Dining area of residence for lease at 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles 90067
Pool area of residences at 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles 90067
Exterior of Century Plaza, located at 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles 90067
Paid Program

Discover the pinnacle of luxury living at Fairmont Residences Century Plaza. Designed by internationally acclaimed firm Yabu Pushelberg, this exclusive collection of hotel-serviced residences, available for lease with a minimum stay of six months, seamlessly merges modern design with timeless glamour, offering unparalleled living in the heart of Los Angeles’ epicenter of arts, entertainment, and culture. Here, every day is elevated with resident-only amenities and services, complemented by the offerings of the reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza.

Location: 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles 90067

Asking Price: Starting at $11,500/month

Year Built: 1965

Living Area: Starting at 1,355 sq ft, 1–3 bedrooms, 1.5–3 bathrooms

Features: Hotel services; rooftop pool; on-site concierge; spa; in-residence dining; private residence lounge; fitness center; rooftop terrace & dog run; wine storage

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Neyshia Go
310-861-4532
neyshia@neyshiago.com
www.neyshiago.com
DRE#: 01933923

LA County HomesHot Property

Hot Property

Exclusive updates on SoCal's most luxurious homes for sale, brought to you by LA Times Studios — stay ahead in the market.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Advertisement
Advertisement