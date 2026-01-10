Hillside & City View Framed Living in Los Feliz
Situated in the tranquil hills above Los Feliz, this Franklin Hills sanctuary blends timeless charm with modern livability. Sweeping views from Griffith Observatory to the city skyline fill every room with light and openness. Lush grounds with mature landscaping and vibrant blooms create privacy and serenity, ideal for alfresco dining or starlit evenings. Inside, three en suite bedrooms, hardwood floors and custom finishes provide comfort and style, complemented by effortless indoor-outdoor flow for the quintessential Southern California lifestyle.
Location: 1757 Hollyvista Avenue, Los Angeles 90027
Asking Price: $2,397,000
Living Area: 2,166 square feet · 3 bedrooms · 3.5 bathrooms
Features: Panoramic city and Griffith Observatory views; Franklin Hills location; three en suite bedrooms; hardwood floors; custom finishes; indoor-outdoor flow; private terraces; mature landscaping; lush privacy; near Los Feliz Village and Silver Lake.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Jeffrey Young
213.819.9630
jeffrey.young@sothebys.realty
www.jeffyoungla.com
DRE#: 00977617