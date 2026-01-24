Park Elm Residences | Century Plaza
Located in the heart of Century City, the legendary glass towers at Park Elm Century Plaza, designed by world-renowned architects Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, stand as a striking testament to modern luxury. Rising 44 stories with walls of 10-foot floor-to-ceiling glass, each residence showcases sweeping panoramic views and a lifestyle defined by elegance, security, and resort-style living, with direct access to world-renowned restaurants and retail at the Century Plaza below. Privately sited off the street with a 24-hour guard-gate and valet, every element has been thoughtfully envisioned to enhance life at the highest level.
Location: 211 Elm Court, Los Angeles 90067
Asking Price: Starting at $2,500,000
Year Built: 2020
Living Area: Approximately 1,800-3,900 sq ft, 2-3 bedrooms available
Features: 24-hour concierge; access to a full-service spa; resort-style pool and hot tub; state-of-the-art fitness center; private screening room; library; wine storage; game lounge; event space; 24-hour guard-gate and valet.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Neyshia Go
310.882.8357
Neyshia@neyshiago.com
www.neyshiago.com
DRE#: 01933923