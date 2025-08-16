Two Custom Townhomes | Redondo Beach

Welcome to 2206 Gates Avenue, a stunning showcase of modern luxury on one of North Redondo Beach’s most prestigious streets. These custom residences are part of an exclusive new development featuring two detached townhomes – each sold individually – designed by world-renowned architect Hsu McCullough, as seen in Architectural Digest. Set on a large 7,501-sq-ft lot, these homes offer the privacy and feel of single-family residences.

Location: 2206 Gates Avenue, Unit A & Unit B, Redondo Beach 90278

Asking Price: $2,395,000/unit

Year Built: 2025

Living Area: 2,768 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Private backyards; dual sliding glass doors; 11-ft waterfall Taj Mahal quartzite island; stainless steel appliances; 6-burner range; Rohl kitchen sink faucet; “smart home” automation with voice control; Denon sound system; limestone fireplace; luxe primary suite; two-car garage

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248

310.901.8512 / Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

Jagger Kroener, DRE#: 01984562

310.993.6044 / Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com

