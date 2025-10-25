East Coast Traditional with Timeless Style, Modern Luxury

Tucked behind a private, gated driveway in the heart of the Hollywood Hills and located within the coveted Wonderland School District, this stunning 3,825-sq-ft East Coast Traditional offers timeless style and modern luxury across a generous 11,792-sq-ft lot. With 4 spacious bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a dedicated office, this beautifully appointed home blends comfort and functionality for today’s lifestyle. An open-concept floor plan and abundant natural light create a seamless flow throughout. The chef’s kitchen is a standout, featuring a large center island, custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line Viking appliances, ideal for entertaining or everyday living.

Location: 2234 Stanley Hills Drive, Hollywood Hills 90046

Asking Price: $2,998,000

Year Built: 2013

Living Area: 3,825 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: The spacious primary retreat boasts a luxurious bathroom with a free-standing tub, dual vanities, an oversized shower & a large walk-in closet. The secondary rooms all include large bathrooms & ample closet space. A spacious family room opens through a full wall of glass doors.

Contact:

Carolwood Estates

Michael Reyes, DRE#: 02019989

310.849.6961

mreyes@carolwoodre.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Christie’s International Real Estate

Danelle Lavin, DRE#: 01880892

310.367.7533

Danelle@danellelavin.com

www.danellelavin.com

