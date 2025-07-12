Villa Arno, Reginald Johnson, FAIA

Secluded behind the original estate walls, this classically inspired Tuscan villa is sited on a flat one-acre parcel in the coveted South Arroyo neighborhood of Pasadena and South Pasadena. Designed by Reginald Johnson, featuring the 5 bd, 5 ba principal residence, sequestered one-bedroom guest house, verdant grounds, grand pool/spa and captivating gardens. Compass Architecture Co-President George Penner notes, “Michelle and I are honored to represent such an iconic residential estate in an exceptional location. Once inside its walled gates, one is transported to another time and place, where privacy, sense of creativeness and historical architectural wonder abound.”

Location: 225 Grand Avenue, South Pasadena 91030

Asking Price: $12,500,000

Year Built: 1917

Living Area: 7,296 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: One-acre estate residence with parlor, formal living and dining spaces, chef’s kitchen with butler pantry and catering prep, multiple bedroom suites, terraces, guest house, pool, spa, cabana, dining pavilion, tea room, sweeping grounds and gardens. Grand scale. Copious light.

Contact: Compass

George Penner, DRE#: 01394929

626.807.8558 / george.penner@compass.com

www.georgepennerteam.com

Michelle Trafficante, DRE#: 01210005

323.605.5076 / traffi123@gmail.com

