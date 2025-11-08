A timeless traditional estate gracefully sited on one of Holmby Hills’ most coveted streets. Behind private gates, this elegant residence blends classic architecture with interiors by New York-based designer Markham Roberts. A dramatic two-story foyer sets the tone, leading to gracious formal rooms rich with detail, from the lacquered library and sophisticated billiards room to sunlit living spaces that open seamlessly to expansive grounds, a resort-style pool and a tennis court. Thoughtful craftsmanship, custom millwork, marble thresholds and designer lighting create a luxurious yet welcoming atmosphere throughout.

Location: 250 North Carolwood Drive, Holmby Hills 90077

Asking Price: $49,995,000

Year Built: 2013

Living Area: 16,305 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms

Features: Additional amenities include a fitness studio, spa, wine cellar, guest house, media room, elevator, ample bedrooms for staff and a 4-car garage. A rare offering of scale, privacy and sophistication in one of Los Angeles’ most distinguished neighborhoods.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Barry Watts

310.613.3546

barry@grade.la

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 02144388

