2508 Pine Ave. pairs meticulous design with thoughtful functionality to create a uniquely sophisticated coastal retreat. A guiding motif of elegance and family living runs throughout the residence. Classic architectural detailing blends effortlessly with a modern, fluid floor plan. Sun-filled, indoor-outdoor spaces, framed by two tranquil fountains, cultivate a sense of calm and connection. Both the front and rear gardens were envisioned by a leading Los Angeles landscape architecture firm, featuring mature plantings that provide privacy, structure and lush visual texture.

www.2508PineAve.com

Location: 2508 Pine Ave, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking Price: $4,250,000

Year Built: 2004

Living Area: 3,077 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Wood-beamed high ceilings; open-concept layout; two main-level fireplaces; breakfast nook; Sub-Zero refrigerator; dual ovens; breakfast bar; walk-in pantry; indoor/outdoor living; outdoor courtyard; large primary suite; junior suite; private backyard; outdoor shower; two-car garage

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes
310.901.8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
www.LaurenForbesGroup.com
DRE#: 01295248

