Prestigious Mandeville Canyon Enclave

Nestled within the prestigious enclave of Mandeville Canyon, this exceptional gated estate offers an unparalleled 1.2-acre sanctuary beneath a majestic canopy of mature sycamores and oaks. Reimagined with precision and timeless vision, the 8,476-square-foot Hamptons-style residence is a masterclass in quiet luxury, blending heritage charm with contemporary sophistication to create a haven for both elegant entertaining and relaxed everyday living. Comprising eight bedrooms and 10 baths, the estate has been thoughtfully curated to exude a refined sensibility.

Location: 2600 Mandeville Canyon Road, Brentwood 90049

Asking Price: $13,695,000

Living Area: 8,476 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Inside, a luminous interior unfolds with reclaimed wood beams, rich oak hardwood floors, and expansive glass doors that dissolve the boundary between indoors and out, imbuing the home with warmth, texture, and a seamless connection to nature.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Bjorn Farrugia, DRE#: 01864250

310.998.7175

bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Alphonso Lascano, DRE#: 01723550

818.800.8848

alphonsolascano@gmail.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

