Lake View Terrace House
Completed in 2022, this nearly 4,500-sqft, Barbara Bestor, FAIA-designed, cedar- and Boral-clad luxury residence combines architectural mastery, attentive craftsmanship, and tailored finishes to achieve a natural respite from the vibrancy of Silver Lake. Cement tile and ash wood flooring. Living room anchored with tiled fireplace. Dining room with wraparound windows and arresting hillside vistas. Chef’s kitchen with pantry, custom banquette, and access to the garden, outdoor dining pavilion, and swimmer’s pool. Landscape design by Kathleen Ferguson Landscapes. 4 bed | 5 baths. Very private. Sweeping views. Solar, fire sprinklers.
Location: 2638 Lake View Terrace East, Los Angeles 90039
Asking Price: $5,250,000
Year Built: 1931, 2022
Living Area: 4,492 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Quintessential Silver Lake location; exceptional views and privacy; swimmer’s pool and gardens; outdoor dining terrace; patios and fire pit; spacious primary view bedroom with opulent bathroom; environmental features including solar, charger, and rainwater harvesting; artist studio.
Contact: Compass
George Penner
626.807.8558
georgepenner@compass.com
www.georgepennerteam.com
DRE#: 01394929