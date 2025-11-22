Guard-Gated Malibu Beachfront Home

Advertisement
A serene courtyard entry welcomes you into a covered loggia with a soothing spa, outdoor fireplace and lush greenery, creating a tranquil oasis before you even step inside. Upon entering, rich hardwood floors flow seamlessly throughout the home’s sunlit, open-concept layout. Both the living and family rooms feature fireplaces, sweeping ocean, coastline and city light views, opening directly onto an expansive seaside deck with a fire pit, perfect for effortless entertaining and sunset gatherings. The main level includes a private en-suite bedroom with its own entrance, ideal for guests. The primary suite offers a private balcony, fireplace and walk-in closet.

Location: 26908 Malibu Cove Colony Drive, Malibu 90265

Asking Price: $11,450,000

Year Built: 1974

Living Area: 3,354 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Spa; hardwood floors; outdoor and indoor fireplaces; balcony; en-suite bathroom; ocean views

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Mary David
310.433.8862
maryam.david@sothebys.realty
www.marydavidrealestate.com
DRE#: 00934384

