Tucked away on a lush promontory in the Los Feliz hills, this magnificently restored 1920s Spanish Colonial originally designed by Theodore J. Scott spans nearly half an acre and reflects a harmonious blend of historic character and timeless architectural integrity. Set behind gates, a cobblestone motor court leads to the 6,000+ square-foot residence, where true craftsmanship is evident in every detail. Arched entryways, original hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, custom stained glass and handmade clay tile speak to the estate’s architectural roots, while expansive living spaces with oversized picture windows and French doors offer an airy, elegant backdrop for daily life.

Location: 2720 Glendower Avenue, Los Feliz 90027

Asking Price: $9,995,000

Year Built: 1928

Living Area: 6,293 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Five bedrooms and six bathrooms are thoughtfully arranged, including a private primary wing with a custom walk-in closet, spa-like bath with soaking tub and a serene terrace. The formal dining room balances grace with ease, while the custom kitchen pairs memorable materials.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Jonathan Mogharrabi, DRE#: 02009871

310.633.1300 / jonathan@kaysandmogharrabi.com

www.carolwoodre.com

Marci Kays, DRE#: 01397539

323.356.2650 / marci@kaysandmogharrabi.com

www.carolwoodre.com

