Private Malibu Sanctuary with Breathtaking Views
Perched atop a secluded hill on over five acres in enchanting Corral Canyon, this stunning Malibu retreat offers the rare combination of absolute tranquility and effortless access to town. Surrounded by untouched natural beauty, with panoramic, ever-changing views from every room, this home is a true sanctuary, perfect for those seeking peace, privacy and a deep connection to nature without sacrificing convenience.
Location: 2727 Corral Canyon Road, Malibu 90265
Asking Price: $3,195,000
Year Built: 1991
Living Area: 2,466 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: 2-car garage; central AC and heat; gourmet kitchen; private balcony off primary suite bedroom; fireplace; spa-like bath; guest unit with separate entry and its own kitchen, living room, and laundry
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Shen Schulz
310.980.8809
shen@shenrealty.com
www.shenrealty.com
DRE#: 01327630