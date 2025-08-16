Private Malibu Sanctuary with Breathtaking Views

Perched atop a secluded hill on over five acres in enchanting Corral Canyon, this stunning Malibu retreat offers the rare combination of absolute tranquility and effortless access to town. Surrounded by untouched natural beauty, with panoramic, ever-changing views from every room, this home is a true sanctuary, perfect for those seeking peace, privacy and a deep connection to nature without sacrificing convenience.

Location: 2727 Corral Canyon Road, Malibu 90265

Asking Price: $3,195,000

Year Built: 1991

Living Area: 2,466 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: 2-car garage; central AC and heat; gourmet kitchen; private balcony off primary suite bedroom; fireplace; spa-like bath; guest unit with separate entry and its own kitchen, living room, and laundry

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Shen Schulz

310.980.8809

shen@shenrealty.com

www.shenrealty.com

DRE#: 01327630

