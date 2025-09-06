The Cactus House Malibu

Rare opportunity to own a private midcentury beach house on Malibu’s secret beach. This unique architectural property offers unparalleled ocean views and beach frontage spanning 58 feet. Originally designed by Charles Kanner, the home was meticulously reimagined in 2021. Natural cactus front and center, the minimalistic design connects perfectly to nature, allowing the beauty of the surroundings to take center stage. With the opportunity to live here, add value and/or lease, this property is a must have asset.

Nestled on Escondido Beach, 10 mins to Cross Creek.

Location: 27314 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265

Asking Price: $18,995,000 | $65,000/mon

Year Built: 1947

Living Area: 3,861 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Hidden gem; front row on Malibu’s secret beach; 4 bed/3.5 bath; unobstructed ocean views to Point Dume; natural cactus; expansive upper teak deck; gated Mediterranean courtyard; large 15k SF lot with development potential (add ADU/parking); where the ocean is your garden.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Sandeep Dhariwal

310.721.5787

sandeep.dhariwal@sothebys.realty

www.cactushousemalibu.com

DRE#: 01860544

