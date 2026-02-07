Advertisement
2745 La Cuesta Dr.

Set above the city in a peaceful Nichols Canyon setting just below Mulholland Drive, this California contemporary offers a rare combination of privacy, a newly renovated pool, canyon and ocean views, and an expansive flat grassy yard. The flexible two-level layout includes five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, with light-filled living spaces highlighted by beamed ceilings, a stone fireplace and walls of glass that open to wraparound decks. Views span canyon hillsides and city lights, with ocean and Catalina Island visible on clear days.

Location: 2745 La Cuesta Drive, Los Angeles 90046

Asking Price: $3,100,000

Year Built: 1960

Living Area: 3,137 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: The main level features a primary suite with a private deck, while the lower level includes three bedrooms, two full baths & a spacious family room with a fireplace that opens directly to a sun-drenched lawn, framed by mature trees & a gated solar-heated pool w/ a Saltillo-tiled deck.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Shane McCoy Fermelia, DRE#: 02092572
(323) 868-5741
smccoy@carolwoodre.com
www.markusmccoy.com

Jessica Ezor, DRE#: 01754851
(310) 430-1194
jezor@carolwoodre.com

Hilary Markus, DRE#: 01827945
(818) 807-7416
hmarkus@carolwoodre.com

