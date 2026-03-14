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LA County Homes

2911 Antelo View Drive

Exterior of home for sale at 2911 Antelo View Drive, Los Angeles 90077
(Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
Aerial of home for sale at 2911 Antelo View Drive, Los Angeles 90077
(Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
Living area of home for sale at 2911 Antelo View Drive, Los Angeles 90077
Kitchen of home for sale at 2911 Antelo View Drive, Los Angeles 90077
(Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
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The Antelo View Estate stands as one of Los Angeles’ most distinguished and irreplaceable residences, tucked away at the end of a secluded private road in Bel-Air. With nearly unmatched scale, privacy and design pedigree, this exceptional compound encompasses two APNs and is secured behind double gates, unveiling a world entirely its own. A sweeping motor court welcomes guests with commanding views stretching from the glittering city skyline to the serene mountains and the Pacific Ocean beyond. Graceful fountains accent the arrival, their gentle flow enhancing the sense of tranquility and grandeur that defines the estate.

Location: 2911 Antelo View Drive, Los Angeles 90077

Asking Price: $35,000,000

Year Built: 1989

Living Area: 15,360 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms

Features: The lower level is a retreat for both leisure and entertainment, featuring a state-of-the-art theater with bar, a private gym with steam shower, wine storage and flexible staff or wellness quarters.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Mia Trudeau
(310) 850-2747
Mia.Trudeau@sothebys.realty
www.MiaTrudeau.com
DRE#: 01379660

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