2911 Antelo View Drive
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The Antelo View Estate stands as one of Los Angeles’ most distinguished and irreplaceable residences, tucked away at the end of a secluded private road in Bel-Air. With nearly unmatched scale, privacy and design pedigree, this exceptional compound encompasses two APNs and is secured behind double gates, unveiling a world entirely its own. A sweeping motor court welcomes guests with commanding views stretching from the glittering city skyline to the serene mountains and the Pacific Ocean beyond. Graceful fountains accent the arrival, their gentle flow enhancing the sense of tranquility and grandeur that defines the estate.
Location: 2911 Antelo View Drive, Los Angeles 90077
Asking Price: $35,000,000
Year Built: 1989
Living Area: 15,360 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms
Features: The lower level is a retreat for both leisure and entertainment, featuring a state-of-the-art theater with bar, a private gym with steam shower, wine storage and flexible staff or wellness quarters.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Mia Trudeau
(310) 850-2747
Mia.Trudeau@sothebys.realty
www.MiaTrudeau.com
DRE#: 01379660