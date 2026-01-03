29146 Wagon Road: A Masterfully Built Retreat with Private Orchard and Mountain Views
Elegant country French estate in prestigious Medea Valley, nestled atop a privately gated knoll. Masterfully built with the finest materials, including designer tiles from the famed Mission Tile Co., this residence offers sweeping mountain and valley views as the backdrop to classic elegance paired with modern amenities. The community security gate ensures exceptional privacy and a peaceful retreat. Upon entry, you’re greeted by soaring ceilings and expansive windows in the formal living room, while the spacious dining room features a graceful bay window ideal for entertaining. The heart of the home is the open-concept family room, kitchen, and breakfast nook. This custom-built estate is truly one of a kind.
Location: 29146 Wagon Road, Agoura Hills 91301
Asking Price: $3,850,000
Year Built: 1999
Living Area: 5,232 square feet; 5 BD + 500 sq. ft. bonus room; 4.5 BA
Features: Landscaped grounds include a private orchard with apple, peach, plum, and lemon trees; a pool and spa; an expansive deck with beautiful views; and a park-like playground. Additional highlights include an oversized three-car garage with custom cabinetry, a 108-sq-ft potting room/studio or storage space, and EV-ready infrastructure.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Cathie Messina
818.335.8047
Cathie.Messina@sothebys.realty
www.CathieMessina.com
DRE#: 00893569