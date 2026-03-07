300 N. Swall Drive, PH408
This newly remodeled 2-bedroom plus den penthouse offers contemporary design and modern comfort in the prestigious IV Seasons Condominiums, located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Beverly Hills. Every detail has been thoughtfully updated, showcasing brand-new finishes throughout. Wide plank oak floors, soaring ceilings, and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with light and create a sleek, open atmosphere. An expansive terrace provides a seamless indoor-outdoor flow and serene tree-top and city views.
Location: 300 N. Swall Drive PH408, Beverly Hills 90211
Asking Price: $3,275,000
Year Built: 1981
Living Area: 2,777 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Features: The versatile den offers space for a home office, media room or additional living area, and a fully redesigned laundry room adds convenience. Residents enjoy luxury amenities, including 24/7 doormen, valet parking, a newly updated pool and spa, gym, and ample storage.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills
Lori Berris, DRE#: 00962605
310.880-3061
lori.berris@sothebys.realty
loriberris.com