Presenting an exclusive opportunity for discerning buyers: a condominium at the esteemed IV Seasons North Condominiums in Beverly Hills. Reenvisioned by an internationally published and nationally award-winning architect, this residence features a tasteful aesthetic and soft color palette complemented by elegant architectural details. The expansive living and breakfast room terraces provide serene tree-top, city and mountain views, enhancing the seamless indoor-outdoor flow of the residence.

Location: 300 North Swall Drive #308, Beverly Hills 90211

Asking Price: $3,179,000

Year Built: 1981

Living Area: 2,777 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Residents enjoy unparalleled luxury amenities, including 24/7 doormen, valet parking, a newly renovated pool and spa, gym and storage. Situated in the heart of Beverly Hills, this residence offers easy access to the Westside’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605

