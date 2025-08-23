Beachwood Mid-Century Oasis

Located atop legendary Beachwood Drive, this stylish Mid-Century home epitomizes indoor-outdoor California living. Open-plan interiors flow to private outdoor spaces with pool, patios and gardens. A stone path leads to the covered entry and formal foyer, opening to a spacious living room with a fireplace and dining area. The upgraded kitchen features wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a sunlit window-backsplash. Upstairs offers three en-suite bedrooms, including a double-room primary suite with canyon views. The flat yard boasts lush landscaping, a stunning pool and multiple patios. Direct-access garage and prime location near Griffith Park trails and village amenities.

Location: 3204 North Beachwood Drive, Los Feliz 90068

Asking Price: $2,195,000

Year Built: 1964

Living Area: 2,256 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Beachwood Drive location; Mid-Century style; open-plan living; upgraded kitchen; en-suite bedrooms; primary suite with canyon views; private yard; large pool; patios; direct-access garage; walkable to village; near Griffith Park

