Urban Soul in Manhattan Beach

With a soulful blend of modern design and reclaimed materials, this custom Tree Section home in Manhattan Beach balances light, texture and architectural detail. With 6 bedrooms and 7 baths across 3505 sq ft, it features dramatic glass walls, hand-sourced brick and wood, and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The rare, west-facing corner lot with alley access invites ocean breezes and gorgeous sunsets into the ample living spaces. Truly an experience to behold, this home also features a highly practical floorplan, with a first-floor bedroom, dedicated office and guest suite with separate entrance.

Location: 3208 Agnes Road, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking Price: $5,895,000

Year Built: 2016

Living Area: 3,505 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Custom design featuring reclaimed brick & wood, radiant floors, Fleetwood glass walls, dramatic beam ceilings and Ipe wood deck; first-floor bedroom and guest suite; great indoor/outdoor flow, light and breezes; ultra-quiet corner location

Contact: Edge Real Estate Agency

Dave Fratello

310.386.2952

dave@edge-rea.com

www.edge-rea.com

DRE#: 01880469

